Two Murdered In Separate Incidents

Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Two murdered in separate incidents

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) ::Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Kundian and Kamar Masani police precincts.

Police sources said that one Shawal Khan of village Siwaye Dar, tehsil Kundian, suspected that his wife Zaitoon Bibi (32), mother of three children, had illicit relations with his brother Zawar Khan.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly tortured to death his wife Zaitoon Bibi with iron rods and fled.

In another incident, Wajid Ali of Dawwod Masti Khel shot dead his business partner Muhammad Ibrahim over Rs 150,000 money dispute and fled.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

