Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Jauhrabad police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Jauhrabad police limits on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Hanif resident of village Botala Tehsil Jauhrabad had enmity with Suleman over litigation of property cases; on the day of incident Hanif along with his brother Shokat Riaz was going towards home when the accused Suleman and others have allegedly injured suleman with gunshot; the injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, the accused Maqsooda Bibi of Muhallah Hussain Abad along with her parents Sulatn, Taj Bibi and son Amir has allegedly poison to death her Ex- husband Rustum Khan over divorcing her.

Bodies were handed over the families after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.