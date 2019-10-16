UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murdered In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Jauhrabad police limits on Wednesday

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Two people were murdered in separate incidents in Jauhrabad police limits on Wednesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Hanif resident of village Botala Tehsil Jauhrabad had enmity with Suleman over litigation of property cases; on the day of incident Hanif along with his brother Shokat Riaz was going towards home when the accused Suleman and others have allegedly injured suleman with gunshot; the injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

In another incident, the accused Maqsooda Bibi of Muhallah Hussain Abad along with her parents Sulatn, Taj Bibi and son Amir has allegedly poison to death her Ex- husband Rustum Khan over divorcing her.

Bodies were handed over the families after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police

Recent Stories

NYUAD researchers release new date palm genome seq ..

2 minutes ago

Cricketer provides online bike service after losin ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC, Russian Energy Agency sign agreement across ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi announces establishment of the Mohamed b ..

33 minutes ago

International Esports Federation keen to make Duba ..

51 minutes ago

Pak world beach games gold medal winner Inam retur ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.