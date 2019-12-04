Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people were murdered in separate incidents of torture and firing in Shahpur police limits

Police sources said Wednesday that Zulfiqar Ali resident of village Bahar wala Tehsil Shahpur had old enmity with Khalid, on the day of incident the accused Khalid along with his two accomplices Riaz and Allah Ditta have allegedly slaughtered to death Zulfiqar Ali with sharp edge weapons and fled.

In another incident, accused Asad along with his accomplices have allegedly shot dead their opponent Muhammad Farooq over enmity and fled.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.