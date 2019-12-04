UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murdered In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:50 PM

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people were murdered in separate incidents of torture and firing in Shahpur police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Two people were murdered in separate incidents of torture and firing in Shahpur police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that Zulfiqar Ali resident of village Bahar wala Tehsil Shahpur had old enmity with Khalid, on the day of incident the accused Khalid along with his two accomplices Riaz and Allah Ditta have allegedly slaughtered to death Zulfiqar Ali with sharp edge weapons and fled.

In another incident, accused Asad along with his accomplices have allegedly shot dead their opponent Muhammad Farooq over enmity and fled.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Shahpur

Recent Stories

Alamgir Wazir booked under sedition-charges seeks ..

28 minutes ago

UAE occupies distinguished position in humanitaria ..

38 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders publishes Children’s Bo ..

38 minutes ago

US diplomat welcomes improvement in credit outlook ..

11 minutes ago

Vucic Hopes to Discuss Kosovo, Trade With Putin, T ..

11 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security and Research M ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.