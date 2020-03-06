Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people, including a proclaimed offender, were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of firing in Shahpur and Mitha Tiwana police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people, including a proclaimed offender, were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of firing in Shahpur and Mitha Tiwana police limits.

According to details Shahpur police was shifting a proclaimed offender named Muhammad Nazir (involved in Murder and robbery cases) from District Jail Shahpur to Jhal Chakian police station in police van.

When some unknown armed persons attacked the police van and got released the proclaimed offender. The police team chased them and in result of cross firing at Ajnala road the PO Muhammad Nazir killed by intercepting bullet.

In another incident in result of cross firing between two groups near Jabbi Sharif at Diesel Agency a man Mazhar Hayat died on the spot while Zafar Iqbal injured.

The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital.

Police have registered case and started investigation.