UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murdered In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:16 PM

Two murdered in separate incidents in Sargodha

Two people, including a proclaimed offender, were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of firing in Shahpur and Mitha Tiwana police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people, including a proclaimed offender, were murdered while another injured in separate incidents of firing in Shahpur and Mitha Tiwana police limits.

According to details Shahpur police was shifting a proclaimed offender named Muhammad Nazir (involved in Murder and robbery cases) from District Jail Shahpur to Jhal Chakian police station in police van.

When some unknown armed persons attacked the police van and got released the proclaimed offender. The police team chased them and in result of cross firing at Ajnala road the PO Muhammad Nazir killed by intercepting bullet.

In another incident in result of cross firing between two groups near Jabbi Sharif at Diesel Agency a man Mazhar Hayat died on the spot while Zafar Iqbal injured.

The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital.

Police have registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Police Police Station Jail Road Died Robbery Po Man Van Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Govt fulfilled its legal responsibility of writing ..

27 minutes ago

COVID-19 could incur US$347 billion impact on glob ..

36 minutes ago

Woman drug peddler nabbed, drugs recovered in Muza ..

29 minutes ago

Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outb ..

29 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar ..

31 minutes ago

Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.