Two murdered in separate incidents in Shahpur

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Two persons were murdered while another injured in separate incidents in Shahpur Sadder police limits on Monday.

Police said Muhammad Hameed (26) resident of village Aqil Shah Tehsil Shahpur quarreled with Muhammad Imtiaz over petty issue two days back.

Accused Imtiaz along with his two accomplices have allegedly stabbed to death Muhammad Hameed and injured his friend Asif.

Police have arrested the accused Imtiaz.

In another incident, some unknown armed persons have shot dead a youth Muhammad Javed (24) of village Sherwala and fled away.

Bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.