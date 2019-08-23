Two murdered in separate incidentsin Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Kotmomin and Miani police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Ali Asghar stabbed to death his wife Farzana over domestic issues at Bhabhra Tehsil Kotmomin.

Police have arrested the accused.

In another incident, accused Shabbir along with his accomplices Imran have allegedly tortured to death his sister in law Rizwana (27) of Pakhuwal over family dispute.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.