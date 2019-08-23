UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murdered In Separate Incidentsin Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:48 PM

Two murdered in separate incidentsin Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Kotmomin and Miani police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Kotmomin and Miani police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Ali Asghar stabbed to death his wife Farzana over domestic issues at Bhabhra Tehsil Kotmomin.

Police have arrested the accused.

In another incident, accused Shabbir along with his accomplices Imran have allegedly tortured to death his sister in law Rizwana (27) of Pakhuwal over family dispute.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Wife Women Family

Recent Stories

Essential steps being taken to promote skills dev ..

2 minutes ago

Local tractors production decreases 30.59%

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Cell to be set up at RCCI for highlighting ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-China share identical stance on Kashmir issue: ..

3 minutes ago

Putin vows 'symmetric response' to US missile test ..

7 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests swin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.