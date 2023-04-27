Two murdered over illicit relations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :A couple was shot dead in a nearby village, in the limits of Tandlianwala Sadr police station on Thursday.

Police said that Tehreem (20), resident of Chak No 407, had illicit relations with Inzmam (25).

On suspicion, Wasim, the husband of Tehreem caught the couple red-handed while making merry and shot them dead on the spot.

Later, the accused fled the scene.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a murder case against the accused after collectingevidence.