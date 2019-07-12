Two Murdered Over Old Enmity In Khanewal
Two people were shot dead by their rivals in Adda Bara Meel police precimcts
According to initial report, Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj were killed while returning to their home in Mauza Baqirpur, a suburban area of Pul Mangan Wali, after attending court proceedings on Friday.
Police reached the crime scene and took the bodies into custody. The murders were suspected to be outcome of an old enmity. Further investigation was under way.