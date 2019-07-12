UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Murdered Over Old Enmity In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:08 PM

Two murdered over old enmity in Khanewal

Two people were shot dead by their rivals in Adda Bara Meel police precimcts

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Two people were shot dead by their rivals in Adda Bara Meel police precimcts.

According to initial report, Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj were killed while returning to their home in Mauza Baqirpur, a suburban area of Pul Mangan Wali, after attending court proceedings on Friday.

Police reached the crime scene and took the bodies into custody. The murders were suspected to be outcome of an old enmity. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Dead Police Court

Recent Stories

PBIF concerned over inconclusive meeting between P ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik ..

26 minutes ago

Hides collection; July 31 last date to submit appl ..

20 minutes ago

Motorway police apprehends two Pickpockets

20 minutes ago

Jason Roy leads the way for fearless England

20 minutes ago

US Cherishes Illusions That Russia May Be Pressure ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.