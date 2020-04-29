Two murdered over shop dispute in Faisalabad

Two persons were gunned down over a shop dispute, in a nearby area of Dijkot here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons were gunned down over a shop dispute, in a nearby area of Dijkot here on Wednesday.

According to police, Arshad had a dispute with his nephew Aslam over the possession of a shop at Chak No 275-RB, Dijkot.

After an altercation, both persons opened fire at each other.

As a result, Arshad and Wasim, an employee of the shop died on the spot while Aslam sustained bullet injuries. The injured was rushed to local hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.