Two murdered, woman raped in Hafizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :A young Hafiz-e-Quran was murdered by his close relation due to an old enmity in Dera Jammu Wednesday night.

According to police sources, there was a Mahfil-e-Shabeena in the house of Mirza Muhammad Aslam where his brother-in-law Hafiz Muhammad Afzal slept after the function. When the deceased was sound asleep, the accused MirzaIbrar allegedly attacked him with a Toka and cut him into pieces.

The police have registered a case against MirzaIbrar and two others and shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy.

In the second incident, a nine-year-old boy was shot dead by his maternal uncle in MohallahTajpura.

According to police source, father of deceased Chand Muhammad had asked his brother-in-law Kamran Abbas not to brandish pistol in the house.

It enraged the accused who opened fired. One of the bullets hit Chand, who died on-the-spot. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

Separately, a young married woman was forcibly raped by two accused in Mohallah Rehmatabad.

According to police sources, accused Farman and another person entered house of Salman and forcibly raped her.

Also, a teenager in Tiba Shah Behlol was criminally assaulted by one Zulifqar of the same village.

The police have registered a case against the accused on the report of victim's father Nazir and are investigating.