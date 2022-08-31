UrduPoint.com

Two Murderers Awarded Death Penalty

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Two murderers awarded death penalty

Additional District and Session Judge (ASJ) Ghulam Shabir Gull awarded death penalty to two accused of a blind murder case with ten-year imprisonment and fine of Rs six lakhs each on Wednesday

According to the prosecution, an auto-rickshaw driver Adnan resident of Bhatta Ikraam was killed by unknown outlaws a few months back in premises of Danewal police station. The police registered case number 6/22 against unknown outlaws under section 302/364 and started the investigations.

According to the prosecution, an auto-rickshaw driver Adnan resident of Bhatta Ikraam was killed by unknown outlaws a few months back in premises of Danewal police station. The police registered case number 6/22 against unknown outlaws under section 302/364 and started the investigations.

The police solved the blind murder case and arrested two accused Sajjad and Shoaib.

The ASJ Ghulam Shabir Gull awarded death penalty, ten-year imprisonment and six lakhs fine each on both accused.

