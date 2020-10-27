UrduPoint.com
Two Murderers Awarded Death Sentence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:31 PM

Two murderers awarded death sentence

Additional District and Session Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Tuesday awarded death sentences to two accused involved in a murder case in Shahpur police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Tuesday awarded death sentences to two accused involved in a murder case in Shahpur police limits.

According to Court sources, in 2018 accused Fakhar and Arslan,residents of Mangowal village Bibi shot dead Abu Bakar over monetary issues.

The Shahpur police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge awarded death penalty to both the culprits Fakhar and Arslan,whilethe court acquitted the other co-accused Qutab Din, Muhammad Bakhsh and Tufail over the benefit of doubt.

More Stories From Pakistan

