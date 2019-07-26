Two murderers get death in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) -:District and Sessions Judge Jauhrabad,Sajjad Hussain Sandhar on Friday awarded death sentence to two accused involved in a murder case of Saddar police station.

Court sources said that in September 2018, Muhammad Irfan Naich, resident of Hadali tehsil Jauhrabad, along with his two accomplices including Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Qasim murdered their opponent Allah Bakhsh over enmity.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented challans in the court.

After completion of arguments,the learned Judge awarded death sentence to culprits-- Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Asif as well as collective fine of Rs. 2 million as compensation money.

The court acquitted the other co-accused Muhammad Qasim on the benefit of doubt.