UrduPoint.com

Two Murderers Handed Down Death Sentence In Separate Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Two murderers handed down death sentence in separate cases

Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Awan on Tuesday handed down death sentence to an accused in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Arshad Awan on Tuesday handed down death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

The accused, Arsalan, had shot dead his brother-in-law, Adnan, in 2019 over a family dispute within the jurisdiction of Police station Chontra.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on him.

Meanwhile, another District and Sessions Court sentenced an accused to death in a murder case.

The accused, Ashfaq, was found guilty of killing Muhammad Faiz by opening fire on him in the area of the Police station Mandra in 2017.

The Additional and Sessions Judge Chaudary Qasim Javed also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the convict after hearing final arguments from both sides.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Murder Fire Police Fine 2017 2019 Family From Court

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves Rs150,000 support amount ..

Federal Cabinet approves Rs150,000 support amount for pilgrims: Abdul Shakoor

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Macron on Possibility of EU Embargo on Russian Gas ..

Macron on Possibility of EU Embargo on Russian Gas: Nothing Can Be Ruled Out

2 minutes ago
 E&T Department checks 35,727 vehicles in Sindh

E&T Department checks 35,727 vehicles in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Customs AC/DC to ensure 24/7 presence at airports ..

Customs AC/DC to ensure 24/7 presence at airports to facilitate passengers: Sufi ..

2 minutes ago
 Hungary's Orban Says Europe Teetering on Edge of G ..

Hungary's Orban Says Europe Teetering on Edge of Global Energy Crisis Due to San ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.