Two murderers held after 11-years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Khurrianwala police have arrested two accused in the triple murder case who were at large for the last 11-years.

According to the police sources here Friday, the accused Tariq and Qayyum were arrested through modern technical resources.

They had killed three persons Muhammad Rasheed, Ali Shehzad and Abdul Rehman over enmity in the year 2013.