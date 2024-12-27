Two Murderers Held After 11-years
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Khurrianwala police have arrested two accused in the triple murder case who were at large for the last 11-years.
According to the police sources here Friday, the accused Tariq and Qayyum were arrested through modern technical resources.
They had killed three persons Muhammad Rasheed, Ali Shehzad and Abdul Rehman over enmity in the year 2013.
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Help Foundation launches a historical project for orphans in Kamaliya at NPC1 minute ago
-
Two murderers held after 11-years1 minute ago
-
GB govt lifts ban on mineral titles, launches online processing system11 minutes ago
-
Youth dialogue highlights nutrition challenges ahead of global summit11 minutes ago
-
Funds of Rs. 4.4mln released for treatment of Police officials21 minutes ago
-
President Zardari pledges to protect rights of all provinces21 minutes ago
-
RCCI Welcomes dialogue among political parties21 minutes ago
-
Zakat Council approves release of 400mn for marriages of deserving girls21 minutes ago
-
17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto: Quran Khwani held at Berani House41 minutes ago
-
Lok Virsa celebrates Christmas with unity & cultural harmony51 minutes ago
-
Intra-Tareen Cricket Academy League concludes1 hour ago
-
Livestock cards' distribution opens at Jahanian1 hour ago