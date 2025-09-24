Open Menu

Two Murderers Held In Faislabad

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 09:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder case here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a team of Jaranwala Sadar police during a raid held a proclaimed offender Jamshed Ali who was at large for the last one year in a murder case.

The accused had killed one Muhammad Nasar and injured Ali Haider and Suneha Bibi over enmity.

Police have initiated legal action.

Separately, Sahianwala police traced a blind murder case and held the alleged accused Hamza. The accused had killed his brother Muhammad Adnan Fazil in Chak 142/R-B over the issue of property share.

