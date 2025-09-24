Two Murderers Held In Faislabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 09:53 PM
Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder case here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a murder case here on Wednesday.
According to police sources, a team of Jaranwala Sadar police during a raid held a proclaimed offender Jamshed Ali who was at large for the last one year in a murder case.
The accused had killed one Muhammad Nasar and injured Ali Haider and Suneha Bibi over enmity.
Police have initiated legal action.
Separately, Sahianwala police traced a blind murder case and held the alleged accused Hamza. The accused had killed his brother Muhammad Adnan Fazil in Chak 142/R-B over the issue of property share.
Recent Stories
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design
PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li
Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists ..
RCCI hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference in Dhaka
UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democrac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad14 minutes ago
-
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP14 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations14 minutes ago
-
PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison14 minutes ago
-
ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design6 minutes ago
-
Shahid Afridi optimistic for Vision Pakistan initiative6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating 13 India-backed terrorists in D.I.Khan7 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses role of newspapers in strengthening democracy19 minutes ago
-
RPO emphasizes need to treat visitors at police stations with courtesy, professionalism and respect19 minutes ago
-
Seven drug suppliers arrested, 11kg of drugs seized in separate operations19 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur19 minutes ago
-
Chairman PPP Bilawal arrives in Nawabshah2 minutes ago