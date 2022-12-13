UrduPoint.com

Two Murderers, One Dacoit Held

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Two murderers, one dacoit held

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested two murderers from Punjab who allegedly killed three elders of Mehsud tribe here near New Fruit Market last month.

According to police spokesman, three elders of Mehsud tribe were killed on November 16, 2022 when two unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire on their car here near Ratta Kulachi Sabzi Mandi.

After the incident, the Sadar police team led by DSP Sadar Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Muhammad Saleem Baloch comprised of PASI Sanaullah Niazi and PASI Khubab Baloch started the investigation and search for the accused.

The police team led by the DSP Sadar Circle conducted an operation in Darya Khan area of Punjab and arrested two accused including Abdullah son of Matwallah and Shahzad son of Ali Muhammad resident of South Waziristan, currently settled in Darya Khan. The police also recovered the weapon used in the murder.

In another action, the Saddar police arrested an accused dacoit over a charge of looting Rs 7.4 million from a house in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

Related Topics

Murder South Waziristan Fire Police Punjab Police Station Car Circle Darya Khan Saddar November Market From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' ratin ..

Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' rating of 2022

18 minutes ago
 Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

2 hours ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

3 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

4 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.