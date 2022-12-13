Two murderers, one dacoit held

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested two murderers from Punjab who allegedly killed three elders of Mehsud tribe here near New Fruit Market last month.

According to police spokesman, three elders of Mehsud tribe were killed on November 16, 2022 when two unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire on their car here near Ratta Kulachi Sabzi Mandi.

After the incident, the Sadar police team led by DSP Sadar Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and SHO Muhammad Saleem Baloch comprised of PASI Sanaullah Niazi and PASI Khubab Baloch started the investigation and search for the accused.

The police team led by the DSP Sadar Circle conducted an operation in Darya Khan area of Punjab and arrested two accused including Abdullah son of Matwallah and Shahzad son of Ali Muhammad resident of South Waziristan, currently settled in Darya Khan. The police also recovered the weapon used in the murder.

In another action, the Saddar police arrested an accused dacoit over a charge of looting Rs 7.4 million from a house in the limits of Sadar Police Station.