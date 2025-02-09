Two nabbed, dacoit gang busted; valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Nilore Police station team arrested two wanted members of a criminal gang involved in numerous house burglary activities and recovered valuables from their possession, on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that the Nilore police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the house burglar gang.

He said the police team also recovered the stolen valuables from their possession.

The accused were identified as Waheed Ayub and Rizwan Ayub. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed the officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.