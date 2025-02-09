Two Nabbed, Dacoit Gang Busted; Valuables Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Nilore Police station team arrested two wanted members of a criminal gang involved in numerous house burglary activities and recovered valuables from their possession, on Sunday.
A public relations officer told APP that the Nilore police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the house burglar gang.
He said the police team also recovered the stolen valuables from their possession.
The accused were identified as Waheed Ayub and Rizwan Ayub. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway, he added.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Muhammad Jawad Tariq also directed the officers for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to take all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.
DIG further said that no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP operations inspects checkpoints, directs officers on duty5 minutes ago
-
PEC Chairman unveils vision for engineering reforms, global competitiveness, future growth6 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 23rd humanitarian consignment to war-torn Palestine, Lebanon, Syria6 minutes ago
-
Two nabbed, dacoit gang busted; valuables recovered6 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony under Dhee Rani program to be held tomorrow36 minutes ago
-
FTO committed to protecting taxpayers' rights: Dr. Asif Jah36 minutes ago
-
Mysterious illness claims three minors lives36 minutes ago
-
ITP launches grand operation against illegal parking46 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 3 others critically injured as coach hits rickshaw in Hub56 minutes ago
-
Youngster killed in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
134 busted in Capital crackdown, seized arms, drugs, kites1 hour ago