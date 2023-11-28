Two nabbed decanting LPG

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Police arrested two accused for illegally decanting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into cylinders here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also confiscated gas cylinders and decanting equipment during a crackdown.

According to the details, the Sadiqabad police held two accused Mehboob Elahi and Adnan who were refilling illegal gas cylinders.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem commended the performance of the police team and said that operations would be continued against law-breaking elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested five illegal armsholders during the operation. According to a police spokesman, police have recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.