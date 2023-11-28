Open Menu

Two Nabbed Decanting LPG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Two nabbed decanting LPG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Police arrested two accused for illegally decanting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into cylinders here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

Police have also confiscated gas cylinders and decanting equipment during a crackdown.

According to the details, the Sadiqabad police held two accused Mehboob Elahi and Adnan who were refilling illegal gas cylinders.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town Faisal Saleem commended the performance of the police team and said that operations would be continued against law-breaking elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested five illegal armsholders during the operation. According to a police spokesman, police have recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

LPG Police Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Progress Gas All From

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

3 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

3 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

3 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

4 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

4 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

4 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

8 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

17 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

17 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan