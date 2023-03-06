Two nabbed for hoarding subsidized flour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Razabad police nabbed two shopkeepers for hoarding 'Sasta Atta' in the area of Kaleem Shaheed park here.

Police sources said on Monday that on the identification of Incharge Sahulat Bazar, Kalim Shaheed Park Muhammad Hafeez, a police team intercepted a motorcycle rickshaw and seized 29 bags of subsidized flour.

Police detained two accused Safian and Zahid and sent them behind bars after registration of case against them.