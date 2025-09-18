Two nabbed for killing, injuring citizens over minor issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police have arrested two accused involved in a firing incident that occurred six days ago, leaving one citizen dead and two others injured, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The suspects allegedly opened fire following a minor quarrel, killing one man and injuring two others.

The arrests were made after police employed human intelligence and other investigative resources.

The spokesman added that efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Saad Arshad, said the arrested men would be challaned in court with solid evidence, adding that strict legal action would be taken against them.