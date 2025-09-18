Open Menu

Two Nabbed For Killing, Injuring Citizens Over Minor Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Two nabbed for killing, injuring citizens over minor issue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police have arrested two accused involved in a firing incident that occurred six days ago, leaving one citizen dead and two others injured, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

The suspects allegedly opened fire following a minor quarrel, killing one man and injuring two others.

The arrests were made after police employed human intelligence and other investigative resources.

The spokesman added that efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Saad Arshad, said the arrested men would be challaned in court with solid evidence, adding that strict legal action would be taken against them.

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhan ..

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

11 minutes ago
 Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Pa ..

Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

11 minutes ago
 40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business C ..

40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

11 minutes ago
 SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition frame ..

SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework

41 minutes ago
 The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

54 minutes ago
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

2 hours ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under ..

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan