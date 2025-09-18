Two Nabbed For Killing, Injuring Citizens Over Minor Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police have arrested two accused involved in a firing incident that occurred six days ago, leaving one citizen dead and two others injured, a police spokesman said on Thursday.
The suspects allegedly opened fire following a minor quarrel, killing one man and injuring two others.
The arrests were made after police employed human intelligence and other investigative resources.
The spokesman added that efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining accomplices.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Saad Arshad, said the arrested men would be challaned in court with solid evidence, adding that strict legal action would be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups
Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network
Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement
40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo
SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..
Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi
Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..
AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..
EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two nabbed for killing, injuring citizens over minor issue6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 18 accused in operations against drugs, illegal arms, liquor6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of development projects in Dera6 minutes ago
-
KP Finance department underscores need for new NFC award16 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police solve murder case, 2 arrested16 minutes ago
-
Priority being accorded to resolve peoples’ problems: DC16 minutes ago
-
Edversity showcases Pakistan’s innovation at Kazan Digital Week 2025 in Russia16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on health sector development schemes36 minutes ago
-
Ayesha Gul assumes charge as SSP Investigation Peshawar36 minutes ago
-
Experts warn Pakistan must train citizens to respond to emergencies before help arrives46 minutes ago
-
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result of excellent diploma ..54 minutes ago
-
IUB provides dry ration to 600 flood-hit families56 minutes ago