UrduPoint.com

Two Nabbed In Blind Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Two nabbed in blind murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Daudzai Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the killing of a blind man about two months ago in Shegai Upper area, here on Monday.

The police team led by SHO Zafar Khan traced and nabbed the accused namely Naeem Ullah and Saeed Ullah who were involved in the killing of Khial Shah on January 20.

Police also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Related Topics

Police Man January Weapon

Recent Stories

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regi ..

Global hospitality providers head to Dubai as regional industry plans multi-bill ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

28 minutes ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

29 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

58 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.