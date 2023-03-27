Two nabbed in blind murder case

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Daudzai Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the killing of a blind man about two months ago in Shegai Upper area, here on Monday.

The police team led by SHO Zafar Khan traced and nabbed the accused namely Naeem Ullah and Saeed Ullah who were involved in the killing of Khial Shah on January 20.

Police also recovered the weapon used in the crime.