Two Narcotics Smugglers Arrested With 1.2 Kg Heroin

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:27 PM

Two narcotics smugglers arrested with 1.2 kg heroin

Risalpur police on Monday foiled narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 1.2 kilograms heroin from two smugglers including a lady

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Risalpur police on Monday foiled narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 1.2 kilograms heroin from two smugglers including a lady.

According to details, in-charge check post Barabanda, Sub-Inspector Shakir Khan, on receiving secret information that two smugglers including a lady were trying to smuggle narcotics in public transport to Punjab.

Following, the police formed a team and set up a checkpoint where they intercepted a suspected vehicle and upon searching thoroughly they managed to recover 1.2 kilograms of heroin from the shoes of the two smugglers.

Police said that male smuggler belonged to Abbotabad while the lady was a resident of Muzaffargarh district, Punjab. Police registered a case.

