Two narcotics smugglers attested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) ::District Police Kohat on Saturday failed a smuggling attempt of the narcotics and arrested two accused in an operation on the Indus Highway.

The kohat police spokesman said that two narcotics smugglers Muhammad Kamran resident of Dera Ismail Khan and Sajjad Khan resident of Bara Khyber were arrested from the passenger coaster.

Action against drug smugglers was carried out by SHO Jarma Muhammad Javed and his police team at Muslimabad check post.

A case had been registered against the arrested drug smugglers.

Arrested drug smugglers had confessed that they were to smuggling the hashish from Khyber to southern districts.