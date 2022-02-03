UrduPoint.com

Two Nation Theory Proven Right By History, Time: President Alvi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 06:57 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Two Nation Theory has been proven right by history and time, and the younger generation needs to be educated about the ideology of Pakistan through the latest technological tools

He was addressing the 28th gold medal awarding ceremony of Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan, organised by Tehreek-e-Pakistan Workers Trust at Aiwan-e-Karkunan on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, President Dr Arif Alvi stressed the need for benefiting from the principles of international relations, given by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him (PBUH) through his Uswa-e-Husna (good conduct) and Khulfa-e-Rashideen (Rightly Guided Caliphs).

He said: "Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and other scholars had analysed the reasons for decline of the Muslims in the Subcontinent." He said that those analyses ultimately helped identify the future strategy for Muslims of the region.

Dr Arif Alvi emphasised developing the Pakistan Movement oral history archives, as it was highly important for the new generation to be aware of the struggle of Pakistan's founding fathers. He said that efforts in this regard had been under way in the country for the last 10 to 15 years. He also appreciated the available oral history archives in the Museum at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He said that he was satisfied that the country had determined its goals for a better future. He stated that Pakistan could gain a special place in the world on the basis of morality and values.

He said, "The Kashmir issue is not attracting due attention of the world powers as India is a huge market and big trading partner of various countries. That is why the world powers are ignoring morality and principles on the issue." He praised the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people for their right of self determination and said that Feb 05 will be marked to show full solidarity with them.

The president said,"The National Accountability Ordinance is simple as it only questions the sources of wealth and income." He said that collective efforts were required for nation building besides promoting morality.

Arif Alvi said that in the present age, misleading people had become easy through propaganda, adding that almost 70 per cent of news spread through WhatsApp was believed to be fake. He said it was important to create awareness regarding identification of fake news.

Earlier, the president also distributed gold medals among the Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan. Senator Waleed Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.

