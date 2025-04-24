Two Netted For Attempting To Assault Teenage Boy In Wah Cantt
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 10:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Two persons were netted for attempting to sexually assault a teenage boy in the limits of the Wah Cantonment Police Station on Thursday, a police spokesman said.
The victim’s father has reported to police that Hameed and Abdul Aleem took his 12-year-old son to a deserted place where they attempted to sexually assault him.
As he voiced alarm, the suspects managed to escape from the scene. Later police arrested him after registration of a case against them.
