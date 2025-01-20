Two new additional judges take oath, IHC restructures benches

The two new additional judges, Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday took oath in a swearing-in ceremony at Islamabad High Court (IHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The two new additional judges, Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday took oath in a swearing-in ceremony at Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq administered the oath to the new judges.

Justice Raja Inam Amin Minhas and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan officially joined the Islamabad High Court as

additional judges.

Following their induction, the IHC released a revised roster for the upcoming week. The court now has five division benches and ten single-member benches.

According to the new schedule, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will lead a division bench alongside Justice Raja Inam

Amin Minhas. Another division bench will include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan.

Other division benches will include Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Suman Rafat Imtiaz, Justice

Tariq Jahangiri and Justice Azam Khan, and Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

This restructuring is expected to streamline court proceedings as the IHC continues its judicial work with the newly expanded bench.