Two New Bills Introduced, Two Ordinances Laid In NA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) As many as two new bills including the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Motor Vehicles Industry Development Bill, 2025 were introduced in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry and National food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain introduced the bills in the National Assembly respectively.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah referred both the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation.
Meanwhile, two ordinances included the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. III of 2025) and the National Agri-trade and Food Safety Authority Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. VI of 2025) were laid before the National Assembly as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.
The ordinances were laid by State Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry and National Food Security & Research Rana Tanveer Hussain in the House respectively.
Moreover, as many as four reports of various standing committees including Interior and Narcotics Control and Cabinet Secretariat were presented in the House.
Chairman Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control Raja Khurram Shahzad presented the report of the Standing Committee on the bill further to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 [The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024] (Ordinance No. VI of 2023) in the House.
Similarly, Chairman Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Ibrar Ahmad presented three reports of the committee including the Asaan Karobar Bill, 2025, the National school of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the bill further to amend the Civil Servants Act, 1973 [The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025] in the House.
APP/raz-rzr
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Regional Director Ombudsman visits RHC Daur, Basic Health Unit Plus2 minutes ago
-
DEC arrange two NADRA mobile registration vans to facilitate to issue CNICs for minority community2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 7 accused, recover motor cycles12 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung2 hours ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers2 hours ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series2 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity2 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..2 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects2 hours ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination2 hours ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–72 hours ago