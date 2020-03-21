UrduPoint.com
Two New Cases Come Up, Toll Of Positive Cases Rises To 25 In KP, Says Ajmal Wazir

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Two new cases come up, toll of positive cases rises to 25 in KP, says Ajmal Wazir

Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Saturday said two new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported, taking the toll to 25 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir Saturday said two new cases of novel coronavirus have been reported, taking the toll to 25 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference here, Ajmal Khan Wazir said the toll of positive cases of novel coronavirus had reached to 25 and out of 130 suspected, 59 were emerged negative.

He said efforts were being made to safeguard each and every citizen and asked the public to confine themselves to their homes instead of roaming out.

Ajmal Khan Wazir said about five buses belonging to Gilgit-Baltistan pilgrims was handed over to the Gilgit-Baltistan Police along with foolproof security with the convoy.

He said in the light of the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the KP government had taken effective and timely steps to control corona and a task force headed by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had also been formed for the purpose.

All government and private schools had been closed till April 5, to prevent the coronavirus outbreak, schools, colleges and university level exams had been postponed and hostels evacuated, he added.

He said all public gatherings, seminars, sports and cultural events had been cancelled, cinema houses closed temporarily, meetings in prisons canceled, activities the wedding halls, event halls and hotels halted.

Sunday bazaar, parks, cattle and markets were also closed, said Ajmal Wazir, adding that separate security instructions have been issued for foreign students' hostels, orphanages and halls.

He said as announced by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, two month relief had been given to the prisoners.

All tourist destinations had been ordered to evacuate, while the media had also warned people not to leave their homes unnecessarily, beauty salons and barber shops had been closed for fifteen days, he informed.

All the ministries, assistants, specialists and advisory offices have been closed except the Health Ministry and the Advisory Information and Public Relations Officer, while only seven departments that were urgently needed to work will be on-call, he said.

Office hours had been reduced from 10.00am to 4.00 pm, he said, adding food items were being monitored to ensure their smooth supply.

