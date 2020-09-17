UrduPoint.com
Two New Cases Of Dengue Reported

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

Two new cases of dengue reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Two new cases of dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours including one from Lahore and the second from Rawalpindi.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, 648 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported in the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance as their tests were being conducted.

So far, 52 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 45 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently seven dengue patients were under treatment.

No death due to dengue have been reported this year as the Punjab government was continuously working against dengue virus across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 10,787 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD has urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their surroundings clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

