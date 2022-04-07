Two new corona cases reported in RWP

Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,503

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,503. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 43,002 from Rawalpindi and 3,501 from other districts.

The report said that one of each case had arrived from Taxila and Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the new patients.

"Presently, only one confirmed patient is admitted to the Holy Family Hospital," the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 25 were quarantined, including 24 homes and one in isolation. The report further said that 7,082,452 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The report added that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent during the last 24 hours.