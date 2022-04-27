UrduPoint.com

Two New Corona Cases Reported In RWP

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,547.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 43,042 from Rawalpindi and 3,505 from other districts.

The report said that one of each case had arrived from Kahuta and Rawalpindi Cantonment area among the new patients.

"Presently, three confirmed patients are admitted to the Fauji Foundation, District Headquarters and Holy Family Hospital each", the report said.

In addition, the report informed that 15 were quarantined, including 12 homes and three isolation.

The report further said that 6,858,202 people, including 44,737 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. It further updated that during the last 24 hours, 802 samples were collected, out of which 800 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent.

