Two New Corona Patients Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 06:47 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the region's tally of confirmed cases to 47,687.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the infected cases included 44,059 from Rawalpindi and 3,628 from other districts.

The report added that the new cases had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town area each.

Presently, nine confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The district health authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,022 samples were collected, out of which 1,020 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent.

