Two new coronavirus cases reported in Mohmand district

GHALANAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Two more cases of coronavirus has been reported at Tesil Haleemzai in Mohmand Tribal District on Friday.

Dr Hayat Afridi, District Health Officer (DHO) while confirming the new cases told media that tests of the wife and son of a person died of coronavirus the other day, was found positive and six others members negative.

He said a total of three persons were so for diagnosed positive in the district.

He advised people to adopt all precautionary measures and keep social distancing imperative to win fight against coronavirus.