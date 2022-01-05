Two new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 2 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 2 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that a total of 20 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 19 patients were in Lahore hospitals while 1 patient was under treatment in other district of Punjab.

He said that during the last 24 hours, 308,168 indoor locations and 65,022 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab and larvae were destroyed from 11 locations, while in Lahore 28,445 indoor places and 4,899 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 11 positive containers were destroyed.