Open Menu

Two New Driving Test Centers Set Up In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Two new driving test centers set up in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) In a move to enhance convenience for city residents, the Lahore Traffic Police has set up two new testing centers at Fortress Stadium and Deffence Phase 8, reducing the need for residents in other societies and areas to travel far.

Starting from 9am to 5pm, these centers offer services to residents, ensuring accessibility throughout the day. With eight police service centers across the city, Lahore residents can benefit from various services. This initiative, under the directives of the Inspector General of Punjab Police, prioritizes the provision of police services.

In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar said that Lahore Traffic Police has introduced online learner permits, renewal, and international license services. Thanks to online services, there is a significant 90% reduction in rush at licensing offices.

In a crackdown against drivers without licenses, cases are being filed, emphasizing the importance of adhering to licensing regulations. So far, the campaign has resulted in action against 27,000 drivers operating without licences. Traffic police is committed to ensuring road safety and compliance with licensing regulations, she added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

30 minutes ago
 Bugti determined to revive national game

Bugti determined to revive national game

25 minutes ago
 GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleybal ..

GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament

25 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees

19 minutes ago
 MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leis ..

MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..

19 minutes ago
 Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustain ..

Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: ..

19 minutes ago
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery

19 minutes ago
 PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

22 minutes ago
 Cart rider hit to death

Cart rider hit to death

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tou ..

Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls

39 minutes ago
 WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan ..

WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..

25 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle Ea ..

Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan