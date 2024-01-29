Two New Driving Test Centers Set Up In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) In a move to enhance convenience for city residents, the Lahore Traffic Police has set up two new testing centers at Fortress Stadium and Deffence Phase 8, reducing the need for residents in other societies and areas to travel far.
Starting from 9am to 5pm, these centers offer services to residents, ensuring accessibility throughout the day. With eight police service centers across the city, Lahore residents can benefit from various services. This initiative, under the directives of the Inspector General of Punjab Police, prioritizes the provision of police services.
In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar said that Lahore Traffic Police has introduced online learner permits, renewal, and international license services. Thanks to online services, there is a significant 90% reduction in rush at licensing offices.
In a crackdown against drivers without licenses, cases are being filed, emphasizing the importance of adhering to licensing regulations. So far, the campaign has resulted in action against 27,000 drivers operating without licences. Traffic police is committed to ensuring road safety and compliance with licensing regulations, she added.
