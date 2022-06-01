(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The remaining two members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday took oath here at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretariat.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja administered the oath to the new members of ECP included Babar Hassan Bharwana from Punjab and Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The function was attended by Election Commission members, Secretary Election Commission, former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad, and family members of the members.

President Arif Alvi had appointed Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan as members of the ECP from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

Both the positions fell vacant due to the retirement of Justice (R) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi (member Punjab) and Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser (member KP).

The President made these appointments under Article 218 (2)(b) of the Constitution on the advice of the prime minister.

Under the Constitution, the ECP comprises a chief election commissioner and four members, one from each province.