Two New Filtration Plants Will Augment Water Supply System: DG HDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Two new filtration plants will augment water supply system: DG HDA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Nawaz Soho has said water supply situation would soon be improved after operationalization of two water filter plants in the city.  He was addressing the trader's community here on Wednesday at the office of Hyderabad Chambers of Commerce and Industries.

The Director General HDA said Hussainabad's 6 million  gallons per day and SITE's 3 million gallons water filter plants were in ready position and both plants would soon be upgraded, after which water supply situation will be improved.

He appealed the consumers to pay water bills as at least 50 percent recovery of the bills was vital for smooth working of the water supply and sanitation system.

 Nawaz Soho said HDA had to pay Rs. 7.29 billion loan while WASA had been paying Rs. 60 million per month for salaries and pension of the employees.  The president Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Muhammad Saleem Shaikh apprised the DG HDA about probems being faced by trader's  community and said there was a dire need for improvement in water supply and sanitation systems the city.  The Vice President HCCI Pir Syed Mehmood Jaffery, Ziauddin, Muhammad Arif, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Rehmatullah Saand and others members were present on the occasion. 

