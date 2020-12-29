Two new judges of IHC to take oath on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Two newly appointed additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would assume charge of their offices tomorrow after taking oath.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah would administer the oath from newly appointed judges including Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar.

The legal fraternity from IHC and district bar would participate in the oath taking ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday had issued notification regarding the appointment of two additional judges in IHC for a period of one year.