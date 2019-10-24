Two new police stations to be setup in tribal areas in Rajanpur

Two new police stations would be set up in tribal areas of the district.

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) -:Two new police stations would be set up in tribal areas of the district.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Afzal Nasir while addressing an open court here at different tribal areas on Thursday.

He said that on the directions of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, two new police stations, upgradation of schools and projects of clean drinking water etc would be started soon in the tribal areas.

Talking to APP here,he said that tribal areas had been deprived of basic facilities from last many years, adding that the incumbent government paying special focus on the development of these areas.