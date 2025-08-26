Open Menu

Two New Polio Cases Confirmed In South KP, Bringing Total To 23

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Two new polio cases confirmed in South KP, bringing total to 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed two new poliovirus cases from South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from District Tank and North Waziristan.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the recent polio cases include a 16-month-old girl from Union Council Mullazai, District Tank, and a 24-month-old girl from Union Council Miran Shah-3, District North Waziristan.

With these detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has reached 23 – including 15 cases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Despite significant progress, the continued detection of polio cases, particularly in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remains a serious concern. It underscores that children in hard-to-access areas and those with low vaccine acceptance continue to be at risk.

However, the National and Provincial Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) are taking all possible measures to ensure the implementation of high-quality vaccination campaigns, the press release added.

