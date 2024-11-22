Open Menu

Two New Polio Cases Reported In D.I Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Two new polio cases reported in D.I Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed detection of two more wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases, bringing the number of total cases in the country this year to 52.

According to a press release issued here by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) on Friday, the lab confirmed the cases from DI Khan where a boy and girl child are affected.

Genetic sequencing of the samples collected from the children is underway.

DI Khan, one of the seven polio endemic districts of southern KP, has now reported five polio cases this year.

Of the 52 cases in the country this year, 24 are from Balochistan, 13 from Sindh, 13 from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

There is no cure for polio. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to keep them protected.

It is critical for parents to open their door to vaccinators and ensure that all children in their care receive OPV to keep them protected from the devastating effects of polio.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Cure Oral All From

Recent Stories

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

56 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

4 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

16 hours ago
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

21 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

21 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

22 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

22 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan