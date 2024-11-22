Two New Polio Cases Reported In D.I Khan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed detection of two more wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases, bringing the number of total cases in the country this year to 52.
According to a press release issued here by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) on Friday, the lab confirmed the cases from DI Khan where a boy and girl child are affected.
Genetic sequencing of the samples collected from the children is underway.
DI Khan, one of the seven polio endemic districts of southern KP, has now reported five polio cases this year.
Of the 52 cases in the country this year, 24 are from Balochistan, 13 from Sindh, 13 from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.
There is no cure for polio. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five is essential to keep them protected.
It is critical for parents to open their door to vaccinators and ensure that all children in their care receive OPV to keep them protected from the devastating effects of polio.
