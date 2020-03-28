UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New Quarantine Centers Established In South Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 05:13 PM

Two new quarantine centers established in South Waziristan

The District Administration South Waziristan tribal district established two new quarantine centers in the wake of rise in Coronavirus cases in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Administration South Waziristan tribal district established two new quarantine centers in the wake of rise in Coronavirus cases in the province.

These quarantines were set up at Government Degree College, Ladha and Army Public school at Sararogha, an official statement here said.

The administration has already set up seven quarantine centers with a capacity to accommodate 167 patients in South Waziristan.

Two isolation facilities have also been set up at DHQ Hospital Wana and Sholam Hospital.

As many as 45 doctors, 87 nursing staff, seven ambulances, six ventilators and 140 personnel protective equipment (PPEs) in eights health facilities of South Waziristan, including DHQ Hospital Wana, Sholam Hospital, THQ Hospital Toi Khula, THQ Hospital Sarvekai, MHF Tiarza, MHF Ladha, CH Sararogha and BHU Kotyagistan Makin were ready to help patients.

Rations are being provided to people who have been quarantined.

The district administration South Waziristan have started enlisting of the data of traders and food items were being transported into the district.

At the two entry points Khargai and Gardai, the district administration enlisted the data of food rations and to whom it is being supplied in Wana and other markets.

Later, the assistant commissioners visited the markets and asked the shopkeepers about to whom they sole the commodities. This method was helpful to prevent hoarding and profiteering in South Waziristan.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Army Wana Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Second batch of donations from Jack Ma Foundation ..

9 seconds ago

Dubai Future Foundation capitalises on its initiat ..

1 minute ago

Tests on evacuees from China at EHC return negativ ..

1 minute ago

Israeli army conducts air strikes on Gaza strip am ..

12 minutes ago

Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting now allows up to 50 par ..

16 minutes ago

Abe Warns Citizens of 'Unprecedented' Economic Mea ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.