Two new quarantine centers established in South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Administration South Waziristan tribal district established two new quarantine centers in the wake of rise in Coronavirus cases in the province.

These quarantines were set up at Government Degree College, Ladha and Army Public school at Sararogha, an official statement here said.

The administration has already set up seven quarantine centers with a capacity to accommodate 167 patients in South Waziristan.

Two isolation facilities have also been set up at DHQ Hospital Wana and Sholam Hospital.

As many as 45 doctors, 87 nursing staff, seven ambulances, six ventilators and 140 personnel protective equipment (PPEs) in eights health facilities of South Waziristan, including DHQ Hospital Wana, Sholam Hospital, THQ Hospital Toi Khula, THQ Hospital Sarvekai, MHF Tiarza, MHF Ladha, CH Sararogha and BHU Kotyagistan Makin were ready to help patients.

Rations are being provided to people who have been quarantined.

The district administration South Waziristan have started enlisting of the data of traders and food items were being transported into the district.

At the two entry points Khargai and Gardai, the district administration enlisted the data of food rations and to whom it is being supplied in Wana and other markets.

Later, the assistant commissioners visited the markets and asked the shopkeepers about to whom they sole the commodities. This method was helpful to prevent hoarding and profiteering in South Waziristan.