Two New Railcars Between Lahore, Rawalpindi From 16th

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways will introduce two new railcars between Lahore and Rawalpindi from September 16 to facilitate passengers.

According to the PR sources on Friday, on the direction of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the first 109-Up non-stop railcar will start its journey on September 16 from here at 7:30pm which will reach Rawalpindi at 11:55pm while 110-Down will depart for Lahore from Rawalpindi at 7:30 pm and would arrive at its destination at 11:55pm after stopovers at Gujrat and Chaklala railway stations.

The second railcar (117-Up) will also start its operation from September 16 from here at 5:00 am which will reach Rawalpindi at 9:40am after stopovers at Gujranwala, Jehlum and Chaklala while 118-Down railcar will leave Rawalpindi for Lahore at 5:00 am and will conclude its journey at 9:40 am with three stopovers at Gujranwala, Jehlum and Chaklala.

The both railcars will comprise of two A/C business class, two A/C standard, five economy anda power van coaches.

