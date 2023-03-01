Two new routes of Pink Bus Service for women inaugurated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The women-specific People's Pink Bus Service starts plying on two more routes in Karachi on Wednesday.

Sindh minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon and Local Government minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated new routes of Pink Bus in a ceremony held here at Sea View.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said 2 new pink bus routes from Power Chowrangi North Karachi to Indus Hospital Korangi and Numaish Chowrangi to Sea View were starting while the number of buses has been increased on the Model Colony to Tower route as well.

He said the Sindh Government has started the People's Pink Bus Service across the province on the special orders of the party leadership. In the trial phase, the first route was started in Karachi and after its success, the women-specific bus service was launched in Hyderabad.

Sharjeel Memon said Pink Bus Service is being extended on two new routes in Karachi to facilitate women so that they could have a convenient way to commute to their schools, colleges and offices.

There was no separate bus service for women even in the developed countries of the world and there were only 12 countries in the world where there was a dedicated bus service for women and Pakistan was among them, he said and claimed that People's Pink Bus Service has been well received in the international media.

The minister said the pink bus service would be extended to Sukkur, Larkana and other districts of Sindh so that women could avail of safe travel facilities and could move forward.

Coordinator to Chief Minister Sindh Shahzad Memon, MPA Sadia Javed, Transport Secretary Abdul Halim Shaikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Channa, Project Director Sohaib Shafiq and others were also present on this occasion.