Two New 'Service Delivery Centres' Inaugurated In DIKhan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan district Mansoor Arshad Khattak inaugurated the service delivery centers in Tehsil Parova and Tehsil Kulachi on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that various problems would be solved with the computerisation of the land record, he added that service delivery centres in both Tehsils would help to eliminate corruption in revenue department and bring transparency in transfer and registration of land besides correcting the land record.

He said that the establishment of service delivery center is to give relief to the people of Tehsil Kulachi and Parova so that under one roof, the people could get their land record, land transfer, registry and other land related matters.

He said the establishment of the service delivery centre would protect land records and provide various services to the people instantly.They will be able to get the transfer documents and other land documents easily.

Deputy Commissioner said that 85 new Mozajaat have been computerised and with the establishment of Service Delivery Centers in Tehsil Parova and Tehsil Kalachi, the total number of computerized centers has increased to 222, while earlier 136 out of 390 centers have been computerized and after this increase 60 percent of our centers have been computerized.

He stated that efforts had been redoubled in accordance with provincial government directives to complete the process as soon as possible, and that the administration was now on track to meet the target and remaining 159 mozajaat will be fully computerized by the end of March next year.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers and officials that every person who comes here should be given all possible help and whatever they have to do with the land should be done immediately.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tariq Mehmood was also present on the occasion .

