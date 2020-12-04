Two new social security hospitals to be set up at industrial estates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two new social security hospitals will be constructed at Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Millat Estate with the financial support of an industrial group.

The facility of treatment will be available to thousands of families of labourers working in two big industrial estates.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited the proposed sites on Friday. Director Development Dr Naveed Olakh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FIEDMC Mian Amir Saleemi, Director Kalash Group Farukh Zaman and Social Security Officers were also present.

The commissioner constituted a committee comprising Director Development, Social Security Officer and Admin Manage FIEDMC and ordered for preparation of feasibility plans for the hospitals.

He said that after preparation of PC-I of the hospitals, it should be sent to Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institute PESSI).

The commissioner was informed that a dispensary was already functional at FIEDMC, which was being expanded into a hospital.