UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two New Social Security Hospitals To Be Set Up At Industrial Estates

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Two new social security hospitals to be set up at industrial estates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Two new social security hospitals will be constructed at Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Millat Estate with the financial support of an industrial group.

The facility of treatment will be available to thousands of families of labourers working in two big industrial estates.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited the proposed sites on Friday. Director Development Dr Naveed Olakh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FIEDMC Mian Amir Saleemi, Director Kalash Group Farukh Zaman and Social Security Officers were also present.

The commissioner constituted a committee comprising Director Development, Social Security Officer and Admin Manage FIEDMC and ordered for preparation of feasibility plans for the hospitals.

He said that after preparation of PC-I of the hospitals, it should be sent to Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institute PESSI).

The commissioner was informed that a dispensary was already functional at FIEDMC, which was being expanded into a hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Company

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tests negative for Covid-19

9 minutes ago

TECNO And M&P Celebrate 1 Billion Sales Record

26 minutes ago

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

32 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

32 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

33 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.