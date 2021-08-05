Two new sports projects to come under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said two new sports projects were being included in Kamyab Jawan Programme to boost sports sector in the country.

"The time has come to reverse the decades old neglect of sports sector," he tweeted.

He said he reviewed two new Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects for sports under Kamyab Jawan programme including a talent hunt scheme and a scheme to develop sports academies/high performance centers.

"Both will be done through Higher education Commission (HEC) and in all federating units of the country," he added.