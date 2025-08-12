Open Menu

Two Newly-elected Senators Take Oath

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Two newly-elected senators take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Two newly elected members of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took oath on Tuesday.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani administered the oath to Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Mashal Yousafzai, who later signed the Roll of Members.

Following the oath-taking, the Chairman Senate, along with members from both the treasury and opposition benches, extended congratulations to the newly elected senators.

APP/tsw-zah

