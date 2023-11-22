Open Menu

Two Newly-inducted Women Ministers Of AJK Cabinet Sworn In

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Two newly-inducted women ministers of AJK cabinet sworn in

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered the oath of office to the newly elected Minister Ms. Kausar Taqdees Gilani and Ms. Imtiaz Naseem at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Wednesday

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 22 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered the oath of office to the newly elected Minister Ms. Kausar Taqdees Gilani and Ms. Imtiaz Naseem at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended among others by Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Government Ministers Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Abdul Majid Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, AJK govrrnment Chief Secretary and others.

Earlier, Secretary Services and General Administration Zafar Mehmood Khan read the notification of the newly designated ministers.

AHR.

